X

Stock market today: Wall Street futures mixed with Fed rate call imminent

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOE McDONALD and MATT OTT, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Wall Street futures were mixed ahead of another government inflation report and a Federal Reserve interest rate policy decision later in the day

Wall Street futures are mixed Wednesday ahead of an interest rate policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and new inflation data.

Futures for the Dow fell about 0.1% before the bell and the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%.

A cooler reading on U.S. inflation on Tuesday buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will announce that it is skipping an interest rate hike after its meeting Wednesday.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index hit a 14-month high after official data Tuesday showed U.S. consumer inflation eased to 4% over a year earlier in May from the previous month’s 4.9%. It was less than half last June’s peak of 9.1% but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

Two Fed board members have said the U.S. central bank should put off a hike while it studies the impact of previous increases.

“The Fed will see this as a window of opportunity to pause,” Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report.

It is hoped that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession even after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to cool economic activity in a bid to extinguish surging inflation.

Tuesday's inflation reading prompted traders to increase bets for the Fed to announce no change to interest rates. That would be the first monthly meeting in more than a year without a rate hike, though the expectation is for the Fed to resume raising rates in July even if it holds steady this week.

Previous rate hikes led to a contraction in manufacturing and three high-profile bank failures. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries if the Fed eases off rate hikes.

Many investors came into this year predicting a recession would hit in the third quarter, which is two weeks away. Yet a resilient job market has propped up economic activity.

At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5%, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.9%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,228.98 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.5% to 33,502.42. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost less than 0.6% to 19,408.42.

The Kospi in South Korea was off 0.7% at 2,619.08 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,161.70.

India's Sensex added 0.2% to 63,244.17. New Zealand declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.05 to $70.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.30 on Tuesday to $69.42. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added $1.18 to $75.47 per barrel in London. It gained $2.45 the previous session to $74.29.

The dollar declined to 140.02 yen from Tuesday's 140.29 yen. The euro gained to $1.0807 from $1.0790.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Dow gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite rallied 0.8%.

—-

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
51m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

QTS withdraws $45M tax break request for data center along Beltline
36m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump
1h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman
8m ago
Vodafone, Three to merge UK mobile phone operations to capitalize on 5G rollout
19m ago
Blinken heads to China this weekend on mission to salvage sinking ties and keep...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
20h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
20h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top