Stock market today: Wall Street gains as Treasury market stabilizes, US government averts shutdown

The bill extends current spending levels and buys time for the House and Senate to work out their differences over full-year spending bills.

Markets were broadly steadier as Treasury yields in the bond market slowed their jump from earlier in the week. Yields had been climbing as traders pushed back their forecasts for how soon the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. Higher yields in turn undercut prices for stocks and raise the pressure on the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury steadied Friday at 4.14%, right where it was late Thursday.

The Fed has indicated it will likely cut rates several times in 2024 because inflation has been cooling since its peak two summers ago, meaning it may not need as tight a leash on the economy and financial system.

Spirit Airlines jumped close to 36% after the budget carrier pre-announced strong fourth-quarter revenue and improved margins, boosted by a strong holiday travel season.

In Europe at midday, Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.5% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.3%. France’s CAC 40 was virtually unchanged.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.4% to 35,963.27.

Japan’s inflation slowed for a second straight month, increasing the chance that the Bank of Japan will keep its ultra-low interest rates unchanged at its meeting next week. The country’s annual headline inflation rate has remained above the BOJ’s 2% target since April 2022, with a gradual decline observed from its peak of 4.3% last year to the rate of 2.6% in December that was reported Friday.

Hong Kong stocks were on track for their third consecutive week of losses as investors remain worried about the gloomy economic prospects. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5% to 15,368.69 and the Shanghai Composite index was down nearly 0.5% at 2,832.28.

In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.3% to 2,472.74. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1% to 7,421.20. In Bangkok, the SET was up 0.2%. Taiwan’s Taiex gained 2.6%, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. adding 6.5%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 30 cents to $73.65 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 29 cents to $78.81 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar inched down to 148.04 Japanese yen from 148.15 yen. The euro cost $1.0886, up slightly from $1.0874.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.9% to 4,780.94 following back-to-back drops that started the holiday-shortened week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 37,468.61, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3% to 15,055.65.

Credit: AP Credit: AP