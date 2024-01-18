Stock market today: Wall Street uneven in early trading amid dimming hopes for imminent rate cuts

“Investors continue to come back to their senses, and the latter involves trimming the interest rate cut expectations,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Robust economic data added to the thinking that, yes, maybe March is too early for the Fed to announce the first rate cut.”

Shares of Discover Financial Services skidded 10.6% before the bell after the credit card issuer badly missed fourth-quarter profit forecasts. Discover said its provision for credit losses — money used to cover defaults — nearly doubled to $1.9 billion last year as consumers struggle to pay off balances amid elevated interest rates.

Shares in Europe rose at midday, with France's CAC 40 adding 1%, Germany's DAX up 0.7% and Britain's FTSE 100 gaining 0.3%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to finish at 35,466.17. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6% to 7,346.50. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% to 2,440.04. Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed earlier losses and added 0.8% to 15,391.79, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 2,845.78.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $72.46 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 20 cents to $77.68 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 147.82 Japanese yen from 148.11 yen. The euro cost $1.0887, little changed from $1.0886.

