Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stock market today: Dow and S&P slip as Wall Street braces for first losing month since April

Wall Street pointed toward losses early and potentially the first losing month since April
A sign marking the intersection of Wall Street and Broadway in New York's Financial District is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

AP

AP

A sign marking the intersection of Wall Street and Broadway in New York's Financial District is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan) (AP)
By YURI KAGEYAMA and MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

Wall Street pointed toward losses early Thursday and potentially the first losing month since April in what has been a red-hot year for U.S. markets.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5%.

Microsoft fell 3.6% overnight after the tech giant reported better profit than expected, but disappointed investors who were looking for bigger AI-related growth.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, also posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, but warned that it expected a "significant acceleration" in infrastructure spending next year as it continues to pour money into developing AI. Meta shares lost 2.6% overnight.

Ebay tumbled 7.2% after it issued a conservative forecast despite meeting Wall Street's sales and profit expectations.

Online travel company Bookings Holdings, which owns Priceline.com and Kayak, climbed more than 6% after it easily outdistanced analysts' profit and sales targets.

Uber slid 5.3% after the ride-hailing app after reported that gross bookings growth slowed, overshadowing its strong third-quarter results.

In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 slipped 1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.6% and Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.8%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.5% to finish at 39,081.25. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 8,160.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1% to 20,359.95, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4% to 3,279.82.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.5% to 2,556.15 after North Korea test launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to be able to hit the U.S. mainland in a move that was likely meant to grab America's attention ahead of Election Day.

Markets also were watching the Bank of Japan, which kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%. Japan is also facing political uncertainty after its governing party, tainted by campaign financing scandals, lost its majority in the lower house of parliament in elections last weekend.

Upcoming earnings releases in Asia, as well as the rest of the world, also added to the wait-and-see mood.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 43 cents to $69.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 48 cents to $72.64 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 152.70 Japanese yen from 153.31 yen. The euro cost $1.0868, up from $1.0858.

___

FILE - A person walks in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange building in Tokyo, on Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE - A person stands near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo, on Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Rising tech stocks send Nasdaq to a record as most of Wall Street...
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street closes mostly lower and ends a 6-week winning streak
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street climbs ahead of a big week for Big Tech as oil drops 6%
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Nasdaq edges back from its record as chip companies and Eli Lilly...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Los Angeles sees bus burned, store thefts and rowdy crowds after Dodgers win World Series7m ago
Elon Musk's $1M-a-day voter sweepstakes for Trump goes before a Philadelphia judge8m ago
The Latest: With just 5 days to go, Harris and Trump continue to battle for votes12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020