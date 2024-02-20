Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed after Wall Street was closed for a holiday

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday on the second day Chinese markets were open after the Lunar New Year break.

Wall Street trading was closed Monday in the United States for President's Day. Investors were generally turning less optimistic because of expectations that higher interest rates would likely kick in soon.

China's central bank kept its 1-year loan prime rate unchanged on Tuesday but cut its 5-year rate by 25 basis points to 3.95%. That came as a surprise, the first time the five-year rate was cut since May 2023.