Nation & World News

Stock market today: Asian shares edge lower after Wall Street sets more records

Asian markets are mostly lower after U.S. stocks hit new record highs
By ZIMO ZHONG – Associated Press
24 minutes ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian markets were mostly lower in cautious trading on Wednesday after U.S. stocks hit new record highs.

U.S. futures and oil prices slipped.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% to 38,617.10 after Japan reported that its trade deficit rose last month as rising costs for imports outpaced an 8% rise in exports from the year before. The data were weaker than analysts had forecast.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.1% to 19,201.83, while the Shanghai Composite index was nearly unchanged at 3,159.16.

In South Korea, the Kospi was virtually unchanged at 2,723.46. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,848.10.

Taiwan's Taiex gained 1.5% as shares in market heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. jumped 2.7%.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 5,321.41 and surpassed its record set last week. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 16,832.62, a day after setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2% to 39,872.99 and is sitting just below its high set last week.

Indexes have risen to records recently largely on expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year as inflation cools. More reports showing big U.S. companies earning fatter profits than expected have also boosted the market.

Macy's joined the chorus line of companies delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, and its stock jumped 5.1% following some early fluctuations.

Lam Research also helped support the market after the supplier for the semiconductor industry announced a program to buy back up to $10 billion of its own stock. The company said it will undergo a 10-for-one stock split, which would bring down each share’s price and make it more affordable to more investors. Its stock rose 2.3%.

That helped offset a 3.7% drop for Palo Alto Networks. The cybersecurity company delivered a better profit report than expected, but it gave a forecasted range for revenue in the current quarter whose midpoint was a hair below analysts’ expectations.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Donald Trump's Truth Social network, sank 8.7% after disclosing a net loss of $327.6 million in its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company.

Lowe’s fell 1.9% despite reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts had feared. It said it’s maintaining its forecast for revenue this year, including a dip of up to 3% for an important underlying sales figure as high interest rates keep a lid on customer activity.

Rates for mortgages, credit cards and other payments have become more expensive because the Federal Reserve has been keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades. It’s trying to pull off a tightrope walk where it grinds down on the economy just enough through high interest rates to snuff out high inflation but not so much that it causes a painful recession.

This week doesn’t have many top-tier economic reports, and the biggest potential for sharp moves in the market will likely come from profit reports.

The week's headliner is Nvidia, whose stock has rocketed higher amid a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. It will report its latest quarterly results on Wednesday, and expectations are high.

Target also reports later in the day with Ross Stores following Thursday. They could offer more details on how well spending by U.S. households is holding up. Pressure has been rising on them amid still-high inflation, and it seems to be the highest on the lowest-income customers.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 71 cents to $77.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 66 cents to $82.22 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 156.43 Japanese yen from 156.16 yen. The euro was nearly unchanged at $1.0860.

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People wait for traffic lights in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in New York. Stocks on Wall Street were mixed in quiet premarket trading as more retailers report solid results at the tail end of earnings season. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest

Credit: AP

How 2 debunked accounts of sexual violence on Oct. 7 fueled a global dispute over...
5m ago
Israel says it's recalling ambassadors from Ireland and Norway over Palestinian state...
12m ago
From London to Los Angeles, many Iranians overseas cheer, and fear, after president's...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station