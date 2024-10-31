Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stock market today: Global shares mostly decline as investors await earnings, US elections

Global shares are mostly declining amid uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election next Tuesday
FILE - A person stands near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo, on Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

AP

AP

FILE - A person stands near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo, on Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (AP)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Thursday as investors grappled with uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election next Tuesday.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.7% to 7,378.45 in early trading. Germany's DAX fell 1.1% to 19,257.34. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.6% to 8,114.02. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.5% at 42,149.00, while S&P 500 futures slipped nearly 0.8% to 5,807.50.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.5% to finish at 39,081.25. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 8,160.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1% to 20,359.95, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4% to 3,279.82.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.5% to 2,556.15 after North Korea test launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to be able to hit the U.S. mainland in a move that was likely meant to grab America's attention ahead of Election Day.

Markets also were watching the Bank of Japan, which kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%. Japan is also facing political uncertainty after its governing party, tainted by campaign financing scandals, lost its majority in the lower house of parliament in elections last weekend.

Upcoming earnings releases in Asia, as well as the rest of the world, also added to the wait-and-see mood.

A U.S. report Wednesday suggested employers outside the government accelerated their hiring in October, when economists were forecasting a slowdown. It could raise optimism for Friday’s more comprehensive jobs report coming from the U.S. government.

A slowing economy is no surprise after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates sharply in hopes of braking the economy enough to get inflation under control. The question is whether the Fed can help keep the economy out of a recession, now that it’s begun cutting interest rates to keep the job market humming.

Traders are largely expecting the Fed to cut its federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting next week, according to data from CME Group.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 18 cents to $68.79 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 15 cents to $72.70 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 152.14 Japanese yen from 153.31 yen. The euro cost $1.0855, down from $1.0858.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

FILE - A person walks in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange building in Tokyo, on Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street climbs ahead of a big week for Big Tech as oil drops 6%
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Rising tech stocks send Nasdaq to a record as most of Wall Street...
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street closes mostly lower and ends a 6-week winning streak
Placeholder Image

AP

IMF chief warns that world risks falling into slow-growth rut and urges China to enact...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

At least 10 people are killed by police in Mozambique post-election protests, medical...9m ago
Russian bomb hits residential building in Ukraine's 2nd largest city, killing 12-year-old...15m ago
Yankees blow 5-run lead with epic defensive meltdown as Dodgers rally to clinch World...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020