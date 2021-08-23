After Tennessee flooding, 22 dead and dozens still missing

The dead included twin babies who were swept from their father’s arms, according to surviving family members, and a foreman at county music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch. The sheriff of the county of about 18,000 people some 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville said he lost one of his best friends.

Up to 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches (8 centimeters), the National Weather Service said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee toured the area, calling it a “devastating picture of loss and heartache.” President Joe Biden offered condolences to the people of Tennessee and directed federal disaster officials to talk with the governor and offer assistance.

Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled Saturday with 17.02 inches (43.2 centimeters) of rain, smashing the state's 24-hour record of 13.6 inches (34.5 centimeters) from 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville, though Saturday's numbers would have to be confirmed.

A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain was possible. The worst storm recorded in this area of Middle Tennessee only dropped 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain, said Krissy Hurley, a weather service meteorologist in Nashville.

“Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” Hurley said. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”

Caption Navy Haley, 14, of Waverly, helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering with her church youth group in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Debris from flooding is strewn along Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Wayne Spears watches as a road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Spears repaired the road Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption A road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Dickson Public Works personnel check the flooding on Old Pond Lane following heavy rainfall, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption Layers of pavement are ripped up from Harris Road following heavy rainfall and flooding on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption A driveway is washed away by flooding along Little Blue Creek Road following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption Flooding is seen along Little Blue Creek Road following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption Chairs picked up by flood water are strewn along Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption The playground at Jason Chapel Church is covered in debris following heavy rainfall and flooding Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption With a waterline of dirt and small debris still clinging to her home, Joy Rhodes points to the flooded Garner Creek on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption Joy Rhodes looks through a ruined calendar in her kitchen after her home flooded following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption A muddy golf cart sits in a driveway of Gary and Joy Rhodes following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption The playground at Jason Chapel Church is covered in debris following heavy rainfall and flooding on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption The office of the Rhodes family is in disarray after their home flooded following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption Debris from flooding is strewn along Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption Water covers Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption A driveway bridge is washed away by flooding along Little Blue Creek Road following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption Ruined and muddied blankets sit on the ground with a photo frame in the spare bedroom of Joy and Gary Rhodes' home after their home flooded following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Caption A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Teresa Browning sits on her front step with her parakeet, Toby, after going through her flooded apartment Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Carson Hollifield, manager of the produce department at the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks past the store owner's office structure in the grocery Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Hollifield climbed up on the office structure Saturday to escape flood waters that destroyed the store. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, stands by a wall with flood water marks in his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Flood damage along Trace Creek is seen in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner

Caption Gov. Bill Lee, right, walks past the foundation of a home that was washed away, while touring flood damage and meeting those affected, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner

Caption Flood damage is photographed from a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flying Gov. Bill Lee to Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner

Caption Gov. Bill Lee views flood damage from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flown by the Tennessee National Guard as he flies to visit with people on the ground in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, following heavy flooding. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner

Caption Gov. Bill Lee comforts Shirley Foster, who had just learned a friend of hers died in the flooding, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner