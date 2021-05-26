Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot's life

He'd flown 14 bomber missions when in November 1944 he was told he'd been reassigned to the 885th Heavy Special Bombardment Squadron in Brindisi, Italy. He then learned the squadron was essentially a cover for the OSS.

Instead of dropping bombs on enemy territory, he was now dropping spies.

He said he actually preferred the OSS flights and considered them safer than the bombing runs, where he was required to fly in tight formation. The OSS flights afforded him a little more flexibility, and more opportunity to improvise.

There was no greater need to improvise than on his most storied mission: Operation Greenup, on which the movie Inglorious Basterds is loosely based. Billings flew OSS agents behind enemy lines into the Austrian Alps to gain intelligence in the mountain region that served as one of the last Nazi redoubts.

Royal Air Forces turned down the flight, saying it was too dangerous. Billings volunteered. Winds exceeding 200 mph pushed the plane on a 6,000-foot (1,829-meter) descent in 20 seconds. But Billings leveled the plane, and zigzagged back up a narrow Alpine valley to the drop site.

The OSS agents on the Greenup mission accomplished, among other things, the peaceful surrender of Innsbruck in early May 1945.

Billings is one of perhaps a handful of living OSS agents remaining, said Charles Pinck, president of the Falls Church-based OSS Society.

OSS founder “General William Donovan said OSS personnel performed ‘some of the bravest acts of the war.’ That’s a perfect description of John Billings," Pinck said.

“John Billings is the prototype of an American aviator,” said retired Air Force Gen. Norton Schwartz, who hosted an online conversation with Billings, sponsored by The OSS Society, ahead of the release of Billings' autobiography.

In his book, it's clear that flying of any sort is Billings' passion. He served for decades after the war as a pilot with TWA and Eastern Airlines. In retirement, he flies volunteers as a medical transport pilot with AngelFlight, missions he says are as rewarding to him as those he flew in World War II.

He said he felt compelled to finally write the book because “a lot of people, including my wife, had been nagging me to do it.”

More than that, though, it gave him a chance to tell the stories he loves to tell.

“When I get started talking about flying, I find it hard to stop,” he said.

___

An earlier version of this story misspelled Brindisi, Italy.

This US Army 1943 publicity of now 97-year-old John Billings of Woodstock, Va. Billings who flew 39 missions for the OSS in World II and still flies planes today is publishing an autobiography this month. (US Army via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, looks over papers at his home in Woodstock, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Billings, 97, was a World War II pilot with members of the OSS Society. He continues to fly, working as a volunteer to transport patients in need to specialized medical centers through a program called Angel Flight. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at his home in Woodstock, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Billings, 97, was a World War II pilot with members of the OSS Society. He continues to fly, working as a volunteer to transport patients in need to specialized medical centers through a program called Angel Flight. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, in front of his home in Woodstock, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Billings, 97, was a World War II pilot with members of the OSS Society. He continues to fly, working as a volunteer to transport patients in need to specialized medical centers through a program called Angel Flight. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber