Stickers and superheroes: EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11

Dr. Franco Locatelli, the head of Italy’s Superior Health Council, guided the country through its first devastating wave of the pandemic. He urged Italian families to take part in the child vaccine program, hoping to boost the country’s already high vaccination rate amid a new spike in infections.

“Consider this an appeal to all families,” Locatelli said. “Take advantage of this opportunity. Talk to your pediatrician. Vaccinate your children. Do it for them. Show them how much you love your children by giving them the maximum protection possible.”

Elisabetta Valente, who works as a doctor in Rome, brought her 5 and 9 year old to museum hosting a vaccination center for children.

“I am a pediatrician, and I work in intensive care units,” Valente said. "When you see what happens to those who choose not to get the vaccine, it makes you think, ‘What if they had made a different choice?’”

Spain and Hungary also expanded their vaccination programs to younger children. EU regulators last month approved a reduced-dose vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech for use in the 5-11 age group.

A two-month surge in infections across Europe eased slightly in early December, but the appearance of the omicron variant has created uncertainty. According to an analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa, where omicron is driving a surge in infections, the variant seems to be more easily spread from person to person and better at evading vaccines, but also milder.

A top EU official said Wednesday that the bloc expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU by mid-January. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shots.

Vaccines for children are voluntary in all EU countries and require parental approval.

Authorities in Spain have set an ambitious target for vaccinating younger children before the customary family gatherings at Christmas. Nearly 90% of the country's residents 12 and older have received two vaccine doses.

“I’m encouraged to see so many parents with their children here,” Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said, visiting a school in a central Spanish town of Toledo where shots were being given on Wednesday. A 40-second video ad by the Spanish Health Ministry featured child actors saying: “It's our turn. Our vaccines are finally here! Grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, uncles and aunts and our teacher have already been vaccinated.”

Poland, Portugal, Croatia and Slovenia plan to lower their vaccine eligibility age later this week.

Several hundred people protested Wednesday in front of the government headquarters in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. The protesters chanted “Don’t kill our kids!” and “We won't give you our children!"

The World Health Organization says more evidence is needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children for it to make general recommendations about their use in kids. It also says vaccines generally should be reserved for those who are the most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 disease, which includes the elderly, people with weaker immune systems, and health care workers.

Some EU nations are taking a more cautious approach to vaccinating younger children. Germany has started a region-based rollout, the Netherlands is waiting until after the holidays and France is prioritizing children who suffer from heart and respiratory problems, obesity, and diabetes.

Britain was slower than many European countries to start vaccinating children ages 12-15, and it has not yet approved vaccines for younger children. Wei Shen Lim, a member of the U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the group expected to make a decision before Christmas but was awaiting a recommendation from British regulators.

Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Hunt, a former health minister, criticized the delay on approving vaccines for younger children.

“Our regulators, having been the nimblest in the world, are now taking too long,” he said.

Winfield reported from Rome. AP journalists from around Europe contributed to this report.

Caption A young girl receives a vaccine as children are administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hospital de Henares in Coslada, Madrid, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022. Starting from Wednesday, Spain is trying to begin a speedy vaccination rollout for around 3.3 million children aged 5-11, the group that is leading contagion rates in the country and largely believed to be spreading new infections to their parents and grandparents. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption A child, accompanied by a doctor, arrives at an amusement center where the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5-11 are being administered, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Caption A girl shows a bandaid she received after having a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 - 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Caption A child touches a poster for COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 5 - 11, in a vaccination center in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. The poster reads, in Italian: "and now we can play freely" . (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Caption A boy receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 - 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Caption A child seeks comfort in his mother after receiving a shot of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 - 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Caption Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Caption Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Caption Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Caption Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Caption Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)