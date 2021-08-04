Stewart leads US to semis with 79-55 win over Australia

“We wanted to come out and set the tone on both ends of the floor," Stewart said. "We haven't had great starts to the games so far. This is the quarterfinals and it's win or go home.”

Australia was able to get within nine in the second quarter before the U.S. closed the half with a 20-8 run to go up 48-27.

The Opals never threatened in the second half as the lead ballooned behind Brittney Griner, who scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter.

The U.S. and Australia are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the world and usually meet later in the Olympics, but the Aussies barely qualified for the quarters. They needed at least a 24-point victory over Puerto Rico in the last game of pool play to advance.

The Opals have never beaten the U.S. in the Olympics, losing to the Americans in the gold medal game in 2000, 04 and 08. The Australians also lost in the semifinals of the 1996 and 2012 Olympics to the U.S.

They were looking for a different outcome in Japan. The teams played in Las Vegas last month in an exhibition game and Australia pulled off the upset victory. Diana Taurasi didn't play in that game as she was recovering from a hip injury.

“Haven’t had one of these in awhile,” said Taurasi of the comfortable win.

Leilani Mitchell scored 14 points to lead Australia, which will host the World Championship next year in Sydney.

GIVING IT A TRY

Australia's Stephanie Talbot, who is on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. played after missing the team's last game against Puerto Rico. She only played a few minutes against China after missing the opener against Belgium because of an injured foot. She tested it out before the U.S. game and played 16 minutes, scoring four points.

CHEERING THEM ON

The Australia men's team will face the U.S. men in the semifinals on Thursday. Most of the American men's team arrived just before the half to watch the women's team play.

___

Caption Australia's Marianna Tolo (14) is blocked by United States's Breanna Stewart (10) during a women's basketball quarterfinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States's Breanna Stewart (10) celebrates a score with teammates during a women's basketball quarterfinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States head coach Dawn Staley reacts during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption United States's Brittney Griner (15) shoots over Australia's Marianna Tolo during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption United States's Brittney Griner (15) runs down a loose ball ahead of Australia's Jenna O'Hea, left, during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Australia's Marianna Tolo (14) drives to the basket against United States's Brittney Griner (15) during a women's basketball quarterfinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay