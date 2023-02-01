BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency

National & World News
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Breanna Stewart is coming to the New York Liberty

Former MVP Breanna Stewart is headed to New York.

The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.

The 28-year-old wing has averaged 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds in her WNBA career. She missed the 2019 season with an Achilles injury.

By coming to New York it brings Stewart closer to home. She grew up in Syracuse which is an hour flight from New York. It also is an easier flight to Spain to see her wife Marta’s family.

New York representatives, including coach Sandy Brondello and owner Clare Wu Tsai met with Stewart in Turkey last week. Stewart had narrowed her choices down to Seattle and New York before choosing the Liberty.

The move turns the Liberty into an instant championship contender. New York is one of the WNBAs original franchises, but has never won a championship. The Liberty already added 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton through a three-way deal to complement 2020 No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium4h ago

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Bradley’s Buzz: Asking for a friend - is Sean Payton that big a deal?
3h ago

Atlanta United adds Luis Abram
2h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
2h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who'll win on Sunday
8m ago
Fed lifts rate by quarter-point and signals more hikes ahead
9m ago
NBC is closing down 'The Blacklist' after decade on the air
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
8h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
23h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top