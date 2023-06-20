X

Stewart-Haas Racing shuffles NASCAR team crew chief lineup

National & World News
By JENNA FRYER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Stewart-Haas Racing made a flurry of organizational changes to its crew chief lineup Tuesday that begin this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway and are aimed at improving the team in time to qualify its drivers for the playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stewart-Haas Racing made a flurry of organizational changes to its crew chief lineup Tuesday that begin this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway and are aimed at improving the team in time to qualify its drivers for the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the season, is the only SHR driver currently eligible to make the 16-driver playoff field. The changes were announced one day before SHR is expected to name Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry, who recently filled in for Chase Elliott when he was injured, will replace Harvick next year in the No. 4 Ford.

Among the changes made was Xfinity Series crew chief Richard Boswell was promoted to crew chief Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 team in the Cup Series. Boswell had been the crew chief for SHR's No. 98 Xfinity Series team with driver Riley Herbst, but Boswell guided Briscoe to eight Xfinity Series wins from 2018 to 2020.

Boswell has been crew chief for Herbst since 2021.

John Klausmeier, who had been Briscoe's crew chief, has transitioned to SHR's vehicle performance group.

Davin Restivo, lead engineer for Aric Almirola's Cup car since 2022, replaces Boswell as Herbst's crew chief in the Xfinity Series. Before joining SHR in 2019, Restivo was an engineer at Chip Ganassi Racing.

“We made these changes in the best interests of the entire organization,” said Greg Zipadelli, SHR's chief competition officer. “Different people in new positions brings new perspectives. There’s still a lot of racing left to do this year, which means there’s still a lot of opportunity. We need to seize these opportunities and make the most of them, and fresh perspectives from the top of the pit box to the preparation inside the shop will help us do that.”

Harvick is the only one of the four drivers ranked inside the top-16 as the SHR quartet is winless through 16 races. There are 10 races remaining to qualify for the playoffs and Preece and Almirola are ranked 25th and 26th.

Briscoe, because of a costly penalty for illegal parts on his car last month, is 31st in the standings.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, overseas again, announces aircraft jobs for Columbus 1h ago

1 killed when vigil marking anniversary of teen deaths erupts in shooting
1h ago

Judge orders auto shop to pay $40K in oily penny, unpaid overtime case
19h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
18h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
18h ago

Credit: AP

Delta flight canceled after crewmember arrested just before departure
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Finland swears in a new government seen as its most right-wing in modern history
17m ago
Lawyer Eastman faces a disciplinary hearing over a plot to keep Trump in power after his...
17m ago
Auto tycoon Ghosn files $1 billion lawsuit in Lebanon against Nissan over his...
18m ago
Featured

Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
3h ago
Tropical Storm Bret moves west in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean...
7h ago
Tractor-trailer wreck closed ramp at Spaghetti Junction for hours
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top