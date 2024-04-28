Nation & World News

Steven Stamkos scores twice, Lightning avoid elimination with 6-3 victory over Panthers

Steven Stamkos scored his fourth and fifth goals of the series and the Tampa Bay Lightning avoided elimination with a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the first-round playoff matchup Saturday night
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal in front of Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal in front of Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By MARK DIDTLER – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his fourth and fifth goals of the series and the Tampa Bay Lightning avoided elimination with a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the first-round playoff matchup Saturday night.

Game 5 is Monday night at Florida. Only four times in 206 tries has an NHL team rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

Stamkos opened the scoring during the Lightning's three-goal first period and helped ease Florida's sustained pressure during the opening half of the third period with his goal at 9:34 that gave Tampa Bay a 5-3 lead. Nicholas Paul added a goal during a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 3:38 to go.

Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves, with Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman both getting three assists..

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was a surprise addition to the Lightning lineup after being out since having surgery on his left leg on Feb. 8 to stabilize a broken tibia and fibula. He had an assist.

Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

Stamkos, Hagel and Point scored 6:13 apart in the first to make it 3-0. Hagel had a short-handed goal.

Verhaeghe cut it to 3-1 at 4:17 into the second.

After Hagel and Reinhart traded goals 1:30 apart midway through the second, Ekman-Larsson pulled Florida to 4-3 with his first playoff goal since Aug. 2, 2020, with 5:27 remaining in the period.

Stamkos became the third Tampa Bay player to reach 100 postseason points and moved past Ondrej Palat (48) into solo possession of second on the franchise list with 50 goals.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Matt Dumba (24) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) works against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Maxwell Crozier (65) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a stick save on a shot by the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets sandwiched by Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (91) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: AP

Emory demonstration peaceful with no police presence

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cyberattack strikes Coffee County, the site of a 2021 election breach

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Celtics lead wire-to-wire in Miami, roll past Heat 104-84 for 2-1 lead in East series
5m ago
Two Russian journalists jailed on 'extremism' charges for alleged work for Navalny group
13m ago
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder roll to 3-0 series lead with 106-85 win over the Pelicans
15m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral