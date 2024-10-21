Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee and Ken Burns among recipients of National Medals of Arts

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee and Ken Burns and singers Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah are among 20 recipients of National Medals of Arts, which will be formally presented by President Joe Biden at a White House ceremony Monday. Biden also will honor 19 recipients of National Humanities Medals, including playwright-screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and historian Jon Meacham.

Three of the medals will be awarded posthumously: The late singer Selena Quintanilla and artist Ruth Asawa are arts medal winners and the late chef-author Anthony Bourdain was among the humanities medal winners. The arts medals are managed by the National Endowment for the Arts, and the humanities medals by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Actors Idina Menzel and Eva Longoria, producer Bruce Cohen and musicians Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez and Herbert I. Ohta also will receive arts medals, along with photographers Randy A. Batista and Clyde Butcher, artists Carrie Mae Weems, Alex Katz and Mark Bradford, arts leaders Jo Carole Lauder and Bruce Sagan and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.