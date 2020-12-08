Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.

The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19's effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.