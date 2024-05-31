Steven Kwan returns to Guardians' lineup after being out with hamstring injury

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Kwanie back,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said before his team opened a three-game series with the Washington Nationals. “He’s worked really hard. It’s a credit to him and the staff and everybody who had a hand in getting him back quickly. You can’t say enough about what he means for us in the leadoff spot.”

The Guardians have thrived without Kwan, though. They were 17-7 while he was on the IL after starting the season 20-12. Cleveland has the second-best record in the AL at 37-19.

Center fielder Tyler Freeman had batted at the top of the Guardians’ order for 16 straight games until Friday. He had a .258 average and. 356 on-base percentage during that span.

“I’ve got to give Tyler a shoutout for what he did in that leadoff spot,” Vogt said.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez has also helped make up for Kwan’s absence with a torrid May. In 27 games, he is hitting .294 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Florial, 26, batted .173 with three home runs in 36 games. Cleveland acquired him from the New York Yankees in a trade on Dec. 26.

