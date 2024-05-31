Breaking: Atlanta issues boil water advisory amid widespread outages
Nation & World News

Steven Kwan returns to Guardians' lineup after being out with hamstring injury

The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians are getting one of their key players back with two-time Gold Glove-winning left fielder Steven Kwan being activated from the 10-day injured list
FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan tosses his bat as he watches his hit for a triple against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Houston. Cleveland placed outfielder Steven Kwan, who leads the AL with a .353 average, on the 10-day injured list Monday, May 6, 2024, with a strained hamstring he sustained while running down a fly ball over the weekend.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan tosses his bat as he watches his hit for a triple against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Houston. Cleveland placed outfielder Steven Kwan, who leads the AL with a .353 average, on the 10-day injured list Monday, May 6, 2024, with a strained hamstring he sustained while running down a fly ball over the weekend.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By JOHN PERROTTO – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians got one of their key players back Friday when two-time Gold Glove-winning left fielder Steven Kwan was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Kwan had been sidelined since May 5 with a strained left hamstring. The leadoff hitter had an AL-best .353 batting average to go with a .407 on-base percentage through 32 games when he was injured chasing a foul ball during a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Outfielder Estevan Florial was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Kwan.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Kwanie back,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said before his team opened a three-game series with the Washington Nationals. “He’s worked really hard. It’s a credit to him and the staff and everybody who had a hand in getting him back quickly. You can’t say enough about what he means for us in the leadoff spot.”

The Guardians have thrived without Kwan, though. They were 17-7 while he was on the IL after starting the season 20-12. Cleveland has the second-best record in the AL at 37-19.

Center fielder Tyler Freeman had batted at the top of the Guardians’ order for 16 straight games until Friday. He had a .258 average and. 356 on-base percentage during that span.

“I’ve got to give Tyler a shoutout for what he did in that leadoff spot,” Vogt said.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez has also helped make up for Kwan’s absence with a torrid May. In 27 games, he is hitting .294 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Florial, 26, batted .173 with three home runs in 36 games. Cleveland acquired him from the New York Yankees in a trade on Dec. 26.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday
1h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pentagon chief extends deployment of aircraft carrier, ships in the Red Sea as Houthi...
16m ago
Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down the Israel-Hamas war
23m ago
Woman is back on dialysis after doctors remove transplanted pig kidney
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival