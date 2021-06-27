Steve Stricker wins Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship

“Just a good golf course,” Kelly said. “I mean, to shoot even par when you’ve got a lead like that, that’s tough. I would have had to shoot 4 under to catch him.”

Stricker rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 fourth with birdies on the par-4 sixth, par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth to make the turn at 9 under. He dropped strokes on the back nine on the par-4 11th and 13th.

He won the Chubb Classic in April in Florida, then squandered leads in the first two senior majors of the year, falling to Alex Cejka in the Regions Tradition in Alabama and Senior PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

“I knew that I had the lead in the other two and didn’t come away with a victory in either one of them,” Stricker said. “It was even harder because I had that in the back of my mind, so it means even more that I was able to come out on top.”

Wife Nicki worked as his caddie.

“It’s always great to have her out here,” Stricker said. “She’s a calming influence and we work well together. Yeah, it’s good. She still enjoys coming out, the kids still enjoy coming out, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Stricker has has seven senior victories after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour. He earned a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next March.

“Looking forward to that,” Stricker said. "I got in this year on Thursday morning, so next year I get a little more practice and prep. Looking forward to that. It’s always fun to go to The Players Championship.

Fred Couples shot a 67 to tie for third with David Toms (70) at even par. Ernie Els (72) was fifth at 2 over. Jim Furyk (73) was another stroke back.