Steve Serio and Nicky Nieves picked as US flagbearers for Paralympics opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Former gold medalists Steve Serio and Nicky Nieves have been chosen as the United States’ flagbearers for the Paralympics opening ceremony, the American Olympic and Paralympic committee announced Friday.

Serio has helped the U.S.'s wheelchair basketball team to gold medals at the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games. A five-time world champion, he is co-captain of its 2024 team along with Trevon Jenifer.

“I’m overwhelmed and honored,” Serio said. “I never thought this would be something that I’d get to experience in my career. I want to say thank you to all the Team USA athletes."