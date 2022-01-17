Steve Schapiro, prize-winning photographer, dies at 87

“He was important to the movement,” Duvernay wrote. “He photographed the March on Washington and Selma to Montgomery march. His images moved minds during a crucial time.”

In the 1970s, Schapiro became a favorite among filmmakers and actors in New York and Hollywood and was on the set for “The Godfather,” “Chinatown,” “Taxi Driver” and more recent movies such as “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “Billy Madison.” His subjects included Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Orson Welles and Barbra Streisand.

Schapiro's pictures appeared in galleries around the world and were compiled for such books as “Schapiro's Heroes,” “The Godfather Family Album” and “Then and Now." In 2017, he won the Lucie Award for Achievement in Photojournalism.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Maura Smith; sons Theophilus Donoghue and Adam Shapiro, and daughters Elle Harvey and Taylor Schapiro.