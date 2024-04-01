Steve Lutz hired as basketball coach at Oklahoma State after one season at Western Kentucky

Nation & World News

Steve Lutz was hired Monday as the basketball coach at Oklahoma State after one season at Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Head Basketball Coach Steve Lutz gives instructions during a huddle in the Hilltoppers' 78-71 win over the UTEP Miners in an NCAA college basketball game to become the Conference USA men's basketball champions for the first time since 2013 at VBC Propst Arena in Huntington, Ala., on Saturday, March 16, 2024. WKU advances the NCAA tournament. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Steve Lutz was hired Monday as the basketball coach at Oklahoma State after one season at Western Kentucky.

The 51-year-old Lutz has a 69-35 career record and has led his teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons as a head coach — this year at Western Kentucky and the previous two at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Before that, he was an assistant at Purdue and Creighton.

Lutz takes over for Mike Boynton, who had a 119-109 record in seven seasons. The Cowboys reached only one NCAA Tournament under Boynton as he dealt with the fallout from an NCAA investigation.

Oklahoma State has history as an elite program, with Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton — both members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — having walked the sideline. The Cowboys have won two national titles and reached six Final Fours, most recently in 2004.

A strong recruiting class gave the Cowboys hope they could be competitive this season. But they finished 12-20, closing the season with six straight losses.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Head Basketball Coach Steve Lutz waves to the crowd as the Hilltoppers celebrate winning 78-71 over the UTEP Miners in an NCAA college basketball game to become the Conference USA men's basketball champions for the first time since 2013 at VBC Propst Arena in Huntington, Ala., on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

Western Kentucky head coach Steve Lutz watches from the bench in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Western Kentucky head coach Steve Lutz watches from the bench in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

