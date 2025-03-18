Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Steve Kerr committed to finding Stephen Curry a rest day, insists superstar guard is exhausted

Stephen Curry needs a break, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is going to make it a priority to find some rest for his superstar
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry needs a break, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is going to make it a priority to find some rest for his superstar.

Two games after becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 3-pointers and three days after his 37th birthday, Curry struggled to find his shooting groove in a 114-105 loss to the undermanned Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

“He’s tired. Steph’s been carrying us for a month, he’s been amazing,” Kerr said. “He’s tired, so we’ve got to get him some rest. You can see it, he just doesn’t have his energy right now.”

Curry shot 6 for 21 overall and 4 of 14 on 3-pointers in just less than 36 minutes on the way to 20 points and also had seven assists and four rebounds, but committed seven of the Warriors' 20 turnovers that led to 24 points for Denver.

“I feel fine, obviously I didn’t play great at all so everybody including coach is going to try to figure out why,” Curry said, sounding hoarse and acknowledging “I'm a little stuffy.”

“Mostly the turnovers, dumb plays all night but I had a really good run. You expect to have a level of consistency and whatnot so when it doesn't happen it becomes a question.”

Curry called five of his turnovers “completely unforced” and said many were “avoidable” mistakes.

This season Curry has dealt with regular knee issues and currently has an aggravated back that has bothered him the past few games.

“We try to take the pressure off him as much as we can,” guard Gary Payton II said. “He has a guy on his hip 48 minutes of the game. I’m pretty sure he’s a little gassed.”

Whether Curry will sit out the back-to-back when Milwaukee visits Chase Center on Tuesday night wasn't immediately clear.

Kerr planned to speak to Director Of Sports Medicine And Performance Rick Celebrini to determine the next steps.

On March 8, Curry became the 26th player to reach 25,000 points then connected for his 4,000th career 3-pointer last Thursday night against Sacramento. He celebrated his 37th birthday the next day.

The Warriors are currently on a season-high seven-game homestand that concludes Thursday against Toronto.

Golden State had won seven straight before the loss to the Nuggets and is 14-2 in games played by Curry's new backcourt mate Jimmy Butler since he debuted Feb. 8.

Having Curry healthy for the stretch run as Golden State chases a playoff berth is paramount.

“He’s exhausted right now. We’ve got to absolutely consider giving him a night and getting him rejuvenated for the sake of him and the remainder of our games,” Kerr said. “We’ll see. But I think he’s been tired the last few games so we’ve got to find a way to get him his juice back.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right shoots a 3-point basket over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry keeps the ball inbounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives past Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon in second quarter of their NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, March 17, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, passes while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, is interviewed after the team's victory over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Stephen Curry becomes first player in NBA history to make 4,000 3-pointers

No Donovan Mitchell? No problem for Cavaliers as they tie their team record with 15th straight win

Harden, Leonard each score 25 points as Clippers ride lopsided 3rd quarter to 121-97 win over Hawks

The Latest

A body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli army airstrikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Israeli military orders people to evacuate eastern Gaza after wave of strikes

5m ago

Middle East latest: More than 200 killed as Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza

11m ago

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise, cheered by another Wall Street rally

31m ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.