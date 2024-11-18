Steve Bannon's trial in a border wall charity scheme case delayed until February

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative strategist Steve Bannon won't face trial until February on state charges of conspiring to dupe donors to build a border wall, a judge said Monday as prosecutors asked for the jury to be anonymous.

Bannon was not in court but listened in virtually as Judge April Newbauer set Feb. 25 for jury selection, postponing it from next month. Bannon did not speak except to say, “yes, ma'am” when asked whether he understood he must be in court on the new date.

Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime White House adviser to former and future President Donald Trump, was recently released from a four-month federal prison stint in a contempt of Congress case.