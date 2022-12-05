Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after home break-in

The 27-year-old Manchester City player missed England’s 3-0 win against Senegal in its round of 16 match Sunday and it was not known if he would be back for his nation’s quarterfinal match with France on Saturday.

“We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family,” coach Gareth Southgate said. “That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space."