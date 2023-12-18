Stephen Curry's 3-pointer streak ends at 268 games in Warriors' win in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephen Curry’s NBA-record 3-pointer streak ended at 268 games Sunday night in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry was 0 for 8 from 3-point range, 2 for 12 overall and scored seven points. He began the streak Dec. 1, 2018, at Detroit.

Curry, the NBA career leader who recently made his 3,500th 3-pointer, last went without one in a regular-season game on Nov. 8, 2018, when he was 0 for 4 against Milwaukee. He also owns the second-longest NBA streak at 157 games.