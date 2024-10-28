Nation & World News
Stephen Curry will miss at least two games for Warriors with left ankle injury

Stephen Curry will miss at least the next two games for the Golden State Warriors nursing an injured ankle that he hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, yells after sustaining an injury to his left ankle in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, yells after sustaining an injury to his left ankle in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) (AP)
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will miss at least the next two games for the Golden State Warriors nursing an injured ankle that he hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Curry had an MRI exam after the game and it showed no structural damage and revealed a left peroneal strain. The team said he would be reevaluated Friday.

Golden State plays consecutive home games Tuesday and Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their next game after Curry is examined again is Saturday at Houston.

Curry exited for good with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 112-104 defeat.

Curry had briefly returned to the game with 8:08 to play and was along the key being defended by Kris Dunn when he cut away from Dunn toward the baseline and reinjured the ankle when it appeared to roll outward. It happened near the end of Golden State’s bench and he limped into the tunnel that goes to the locker room.

It was at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter when Curry initially hobbled to the bench and sat the remainder of the period.

The two-time MVP and NBA all-time 3-point leader finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers.

The 36-year-old Curry is beginning his 16th NBA season and has dealt with regular ankle issues on both feet.

Also Monday, the Warriors said guard De’Anthony Melton underwent an MRI on his strained lower back after Sunday's game and he doesn't have any structural damage. He also will be reevaluated on Friday.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) stretches his left ankle after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center front, hobbles off the court after sustaining an injury to his left ankle in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, holds his left ankle after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

