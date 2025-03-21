Stephen Curry taken for MRI after Warriors star leaves game with pelvic injury

“He thought he might be able to come back,” Kerr said. “We just decided not to risk anything. Hopefully it’s not bad.”

The full extent of Curry’s injury won’t be known until the Warriors receive the MRI results. Until then, the entire franchise is holding its collective breath.

An 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA scoring champion, Curry has scored in double figures in 57 of the 59 games he’s played in this season. He went into the game against Toronto averaging a team-leading 24.3 points and scored 17 against the Raptors before leaving injured.

“He hit that ground hard, you could hear it,” teammate Draymond Green said. “It’s crazy. Obviously a scary moment for us, for him. Hopefully he’s good.”

The Warriors don’t play again until starting a six-game road trip in Atlanta on Saturday.

Kerr was unsure of Curry’s availability for the game against the Hawks and said it will be determined by Curry and Rick Celebrini, Golden State’s Director of Sports Medicine and Performance.

“Rick makes all those decisions based on his evaluation,” Kerr said. “At this point it’s all speculation.”

