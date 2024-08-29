Stephen Curry signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Stephen Curry has signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA's all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million.

The team announced the signing Thursday. ESPN first reported the agreement was in place, and Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, later confirmed it to The Associated Press.

Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million — the most the Warriors could offer by league rule — for 2026-27.