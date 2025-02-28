Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stephen Curry scores 56 points and makes 12 3-pointers in Warriors' 121-115 win over Magic

Stephen Curry scored a season-high 56 points, making 12 3-pointers and outscoring Orlando by himself in the third quarter of another astounding performance, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 121-115 victory over the Magic on Thursday night
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By DICK SCANLON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 56 points, making 12 3-pointers and outscoring Orlando by himself in the third quarter of another astounding performance, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 121-115 victory over the Magic on Thursday night.

Curry was 12 for 19 behind the arc in his NBA-record 26th career game with 10 or more 3-pointers. He was 16 of 25 overall and made all 12 of his free throws in Golden State's fifth straight victory.

Paolo Banchero scored 41 points for the Magic and Franz Wagner added 27.

Curry had 22 points in the third quarter, in which Golden State turned a 14-point deficit into a five-point lead. Orlando managed 21 points in the period.

Quinten Post came off the Golden State bench with 18 points and five rebounds, including 10 straight Warrior points in the second period. Draymond Green had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With Curry on the bench, the Warriors held the Magic scoreless for the first 3:08 of the fourth quarter, stretching a five-point lead to 12.

Takeaways

Warriors: It was the Warriors’ seventh win in eight games since acquiring Jimmy Butler in a trade on Feb. 6. Butler had five points on 1-of-7 shooting with seven assists in 32 minutes.

Magic: Eighteen Magic turnovers, many of them unforced, kept the Warriors in the game in the first half despite 64% Orlando shooting. It was the Magic's 14th loss in 20 games.

Key moment

Curry ended the first half with a shot from well beyond halfcourt to keep the Warriors within 14 at 66-52, then opened the second half with another 3-pointer.

Key stat

Curry's career scoring high is 62 points, set on Jan. 3, 2021, against Portland. His career high for 3-pointers in a game is 13.

Up next

The Warriors visit Philadelphia on Saturday. Orlando hosts Toronto on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) flexes after making a shot and drawing a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) pulls up for a shot as Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) tries to defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) works to get around Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) loses control of the ball as his path to the basket is blocked by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and forward Gui Santos (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) defends Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Herro, Robinson each score 24, and the Heat hit 23 3s on the way to 131-109 win over Hawks

Hawks can’t stop the Heat in road loss

Hawks allow their fewest points in nearly 4 years, shut down Heat 98-86

The Latest

This photo provided on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the test firings of what it says are strategic cruise missiles off the country’s west coast Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Credit: AP

North Korea says it performed cruise missile tests, days after it vowed to respond to US threats

16m ago

Stock market today: Asian shares skid, hit by AI doubts and Trump tariff hikes

21m ago

Southern California, UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame are projected top seeds in women's NCAA Tournament

22m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake