Stephen Curry scores 31 points in the Warriors' 95-85 victory over the Rockets 95-85 in Game 1

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) greets forward Draymond Green (23) before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)





Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) greets forward Draymond Green (23) before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and the Golden State Warriors built a huge lead and held on to beat the Houston Rockets 95-85 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The seventh-seeded Warriors led by 23 in the third quarter, but second-seeded Houston cut it to 69-60 entering the fourth.

A basket by Amen Thompson with about 5 1/2 minutes remaining got the Rockets four. Curry hit his fifth 3-pointer of the night a few seconds later to make it 82-75.

The Rockets cut it to four again with about 2 1/2 minutes left on a 3 by Fred VanVleet. This time Moses Moody hit a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run that made it 91-80 and sent fans streaming for the exits.

Game 2 of the best-of seven series is Wednesday night in Houston.

It was the 100th career playoff coaching victory for Golden State’s Steve Kerr, who moved into a tie with Larry Brown for sixth-most playoff wins.

Curry was 12 of 19 from the field, hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in his playoff debut for the Warriors after joining them in a trade from Miami in February.

The Rockets, who returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, got 26 points from Alperen Sengun in his first career postseason game. But VanVleet and Jalen Green struggled, making just 7 of 34 shots.

VanVleet was 2 of 13 from 3-point range on a night Houston made just 6 of 29 3-pointers and was 11 of 20 on free throws.

The Warriors got a spot in the playoffs with a 121-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in the Play-In Tournament.

They got yet another playoff victory over the Rockets after eliminating them four times from 2015-19.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) scores against Houston Rockets' Tari Eason (17) and Jalen Green (4) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)





Golden State Warriors' Gui Santos, right, and Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith, Jr., front, vie for rebound position during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)





Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dunks during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)





Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody (4) defends against Houston Rockets' Jalen Green (4) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)





Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler III saves the ball from going out of bounds against Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)





Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots agasint Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)





Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski (2) defends Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson (1) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)





Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) has a pass go off his hand for a turnover while being defended by Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)





Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to his team during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)





Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) reach for a loose ball during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)





Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts a 3-pointer against the Houston Rockets during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)





