Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency

Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one at American Century celebrity golf tournament

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

30 minutes ago
Stephen Curry has made a hole-in-one at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh at Edgewood Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry, from way downtown!

The Golden State Warriors star Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

"That was my second one ever," Curry told an NBC/Peacock TV reporter, still panting from his celebration. "I'm locked in right now but to do it on this hole is unbelievable, wow ... I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for good reason though."

Curry was tied for first Saturday through 12 holes in the second round of the American Century Championship, which is packed with a star-studded field including the NHL's Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (the defending champion) and former NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley.

The 54-hole tournament uses a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

