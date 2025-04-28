Stephen Curry is voted the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry picked up another NBA award Monday, being voted the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year by his peers in the league.

Already a two-time NBA MVP and the league's career leader in 3-pointers, Curry was honored this time for his “selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

Curry has spent his entire 16-year career with the Golden State Warriors, helping them win four championships, and is one of the league's most popular players.