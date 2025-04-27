Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stephen Curry heats up with Jimmy Butler out, scores 36 as Warriors beat Rockets 104-93 for 2-1 lead

Stephen Curry eventually found his shooting groove and got hot while Houston tried everything to stop him, finishing with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Rockets 104-93 for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry eventually found his shooting groove while Houston tried everything to stop him, finishing with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Rockets 104-93 on Saturday night without Jimmy Butler for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Playoff Steph delivered while Playoff Jimmy became his biggest cheerleader on the bench — in a full-length fur coat.

Buddy Hield had 17 points off the bench with five 3-pointers as the Warriors won their sixth straight Game 3 in the opening round. Gary Payton II scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night at Chase Center. The biggest question will be whether Butler can heal in time to contribute.

The Warriors missed their do-everything forward after he suffered a pelvic injury and deep gluteal muscle contusion in a hard fall during Game 2.

Fred VanVleet hit consecutive 3-pointers and had a three-point play to score Houston's initial nine points and wound up with 17. Alperen Sengun added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Curry has 4,053 career playoff points and passed Tony Parker (4,045) for 10th most in NBA history.

The 37-year-old star missed his three 3-point tries in the opening period as Golden State went 2 for 13 from long range, finally connecting from deep 5:16 before halftime. His 13-point second quarter helped pull Golden State within 49-46 at the break after trailing by 13.

Dillon Brooks fouled out with 3:47 left a day after he defended Amen Thompson's foul on Butler that led to the injury and called Draymond Green a "dirty" player.

Thompson, Brooks and all the Rockets were booed during pregame introductions.

Then Brooks fouled Curry 11 seconds into the game. He picked up his second foul at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter, delighting the crowd. The fans were equally thrilled when Sengun drove to the basket and badly missed when trying for a one-handed slam late in the first. Brooks had four fouls by halftime.

The Warriors had lost three straight at home over the final week of the regular season, beating Memphis in a play-in game that doesn't count in that record.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to pass the ball while being defended by Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, left, and center Alperen Sengun during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dunks over Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) looks to pass the ball while being defended by Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Injured Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, middle, reacts from the bench during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, right, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, right, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield scores against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, bottom, grabs a rebound under Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, reacts toward an official during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler III writhes in pain after injuring himself in 1st quarter against Houston Rockets in Game 2 of First Round of NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Jimmy Butler sitting out for Warriors in Game 3 of first-round series against Rockets

Stephen Curry scores 31 points in the Warriors' 95-85 victory over the Rockets 95-85 in Game 1

Jalen Green makes eight 3s with 38 points to help Rockets even series with 109-94 win over Warriors

The Latest

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Aaron Gordon's historic dunk at buzzer lifts Nuggets over Clippers 101-99 and ties series 2-2

23m ago

White House journalists use annual press dinner to celebrate First Amendment

39m ago

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez becomes 19th player in MLB history to hit 4 HRs in game

50m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.