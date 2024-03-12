Nation & World News

Stephen Curry cleared to resume on-court work as he recovers from right ankle sprain

Stephen Curry has been cleared to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles.

The team provided an update on Curry's health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday's game at Dallas. The Warriors play at the Lakers on Saturday night.

An MRI on Curry’s ankle last week revealed no structural damage.

The two-time MVP was hurt late in the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket, then limped off and headed to the locker room.

Curry missed his fourth and fifth games of the season Saturday and Monday, both against San Antonio. Since the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 65-105 in the regular season without the 10-time All-Star.

Curry, who turns 36 on Thursday, has hurt the same ankle several times previously during his 15-year career.

The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with 18 games remaining.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is defended by Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) grimaces after injuring his ankle late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in San Francisco. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

