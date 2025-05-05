Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Buddy Hield made nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 Sunday night.

The Warriors will face the Timberwolves Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Hield had a scorching first half with six 3-pointers and 22 points to carry the Warriors to a 12-point lead, with Curry scoring just three points before the break. Then Curry took over in the closing minutes and performed his signature "night night" gesture as the Warriors put the Rockets away.