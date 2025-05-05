Nation & World News
Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green celebrate after Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Buddy Hield made nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 Sunday night.

The Warriors will face the Timberwolves Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Hield had a scorching first half with six 3-pointers and 22 points to carry the Warriors to a 12-point lead, with Curry scoring just three points before the break. Then Curry took over in the closing minutes and performed his signature "night night" gesture as the Warriors put the Rockets away.

The Warriors became the seventh No. 7 seed in NBA history to advance to the semifinals and eliminated Houston in the playoffs for a fifth time. They sent the James Harden-led Rockets squads packing four times between 2015 and 2019.

Hield was 9 of 11 from 3-point range, setting an NBA record for a Game 7 and making more 3s than the Rockets, who were 6 of 18 from long range.

Amen Thompson scored 24 points to lead Houston, which forced Game 7 with two straight wins but couldn't put away the experienced Warriors.

Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) defends against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. rear, defends during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Buddy Hield (7) reacts after making a three-pointer as Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) reacts during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Buddy Hield (7) shoots a three-pointer as Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (28) goes up for a shot as Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) defends during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors players react to Buddy Hield's (7) first quarter buzzer-beater against the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Houston, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

