Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook 'Does This Taste Funny"

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert's next book is very much about stirring the pot.

Celadon Books announced Thursday that “The Late Show” host and his wife, Evie McGee Colbert, have collaborated on the cookbook “Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves," to be published on Sept. 17.

“We are so excited to announce our new cookbook, which we have been working on together for two years," the Colberts said in a statement released through Celadon. "We hope everyone enjoys the recipes and stories. We made it with love ... and an enormous amount of butter.”