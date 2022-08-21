Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends

“It's not partisan to stand up to demagogues,” he said. “It's required. It's patriotic. We must make sure we don't give platforms to those who are lying to our faces. But we also must make sure we are representing the total spectrum of debate and representing what's going on in the country and the world.”

It was Stelter's most direct reference to what is believed to be the reason for his demise; CNN hasn't talked publicly about it. Since he started this spring, new CNN chief executive Chris Licht has made clear he wants to tone down opinion, particularly as it made Republicans resistant to the network.