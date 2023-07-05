BreakingNews
Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent

Stellantis says new small- and medium-sized electric vehicles will get up to 435 miles per charge

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
41 minutes ago
X
Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) per charge

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) per charge.

The company made the claim Wednesday as it unveiled its new medium-sized platform designed for the purpose of housing battery packs and electric drive trains.

Stellantis says the range will be best in the compact and midsize segments, which generally is about 300 miles at present.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of the company that was formed in a merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot S.A., said Stellantis plans to roll out no fewer than 47 EVs worldwide by the end of next year. Details on the vehicles will come later in the year, he said.

The first vehicle off the platform will be the next generation of what's known now as the Peugeot 3008, a small crossover SUV. The first new vehicle off the platform will come later this year, he said.

The new vehicles will also have a lower-range standard battery pack that can go over 310 miles (500 kilometers) per charge, the company said. The new EVs will be sold by the Peugeot, Opel and Lancia brands, as well as Chrysler in the U.S., he said.

Tavares said the company will be able to build up to 2 million vehicles per year off the new platform at factories in France, Italy, Germany and different locations in North America. Stellantis also plans to build smaller vehicles costing below 25,000 euros ($27,153) on the platform in Southeast Asia and perhaps lower-cost countries in Europe to better compete with automakers in China, Tavares said.

He said all plants in France, for instance, are getting vehicles with higher profit margins to cover higher variable costs. “If we want to fight against our Chinese competitors we need to make sure that we can use the same recipes as what they are using,” Tavares said.

Tavares has said that EVs generally cost 40% more to produce than internal combustion vehicles. He says the company has to trim costs on EVs to protect affordability for the middle class, as well as to keep the company profitable.

Stellantis said the new medium platform can be used for off-road vehicles such as Jeeps. It also can be adapted for use with an internal combustion powertrain, but it's optimal use is for EVs.

The medium platform is the first of four that the company is planning to handle modular vehicles. The others are small, large and frame, to be used for trucks.

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Conyers

Will Conyers soon be home to a new sports and entertainment district?5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent
26m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Republicans sue over rejection of voter challenger to Fulton election board
2h ago

Credit: TNS

It’s not common, but some pilots have been arrested for being drunk
1h ago

Credit: TNS

It’s not common, but some pilots have been arrested for being drunk
1h ago

Credit: Crisp County Sheriff's Office

Suspect fatally shoots Georgia deputy, flees in patrol car, sheriff says
31m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
11m ago
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Europe's biggest nuclear plant
11m ago
Quran burnings have Sweden torn between free speech and respecting minorities
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
7h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
7h ago
Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top