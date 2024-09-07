Stellantis recalls 1.5M Ram trucks to fix software bug that can disable stability control

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks worldwide to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years, mostly in North America.

Stellantis said in a statement Saturday that the trucks may have anti-lock brake software that could inadvertently shut down the stability control, which manages the throttle and brakes to avoid skidding.