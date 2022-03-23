Stellantis, LG to make electric vehicle batteries in Ontario

The venture plans to spend $4.1 billion ($5 billion Canadian) to build the new plant on a field in the Canadian city. It's expected to open early in 2024 and will be able to make battery cells and modules for over 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

The plant will supply batteries for a “significant portion” of Stellantis' North American production, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. Stellantis has said the venture plans to build two battery factories in North America. The other location has not been announced.