Stellantis expects North American strike to cost it 750 million euros in third-quarter profits

Automaker Stellantis says that the autoworkers strike in North America is expected to cost the company around 750 million euros ($795 million) in profits — less than its North American competitors

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
6 hours ago

MILAN (AP) —

Automaker Stellantis said Tuesday that the autoworkers strike in North America is expected to cost the company around 750 million euros ($795 million) in profits —less than its North American competitors.

The Europe-based maker of Jeep, Fiat and Peugeot reported a 7% boost in net revenues to 45.1 billion euros, with production halts caused by the strikes costing the company 3 billion euros in sales through October. The net revenue boost was due to higher volumes in all markets except Asia.

Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight told journalists that Stellantis' strike impact was lower than the other Big Three automakers due to its global profile as well as some high-profile cost-cutting measures, calculating the hit at around 750 million euros ($795 million.) GM, the last carmaker to reach a deal to end the strike, reported an $800 million strike hit. Ford has put its impact at $1.3 billion.

“We continue to be in a very strong position globally and in the U.S. This is an important market for us, and we’re highly profitable and we are very committed to our future," Knight said. “But mitigation is core to how we act, and how we proceed.”

Stellantis has canceled appearances at the CES technology show in Las Vegas next year as well as the LA Auto Show, due to the strike impact.

Stellantis on Saturday reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers Union to end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at its assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, and at parts warehouses across the nation.

Stellantis does not report full earnings for the third quarter, instead providing shipments and revenues. It said that global sales of electric vehicles rose by 37% over a year earlier, powered by the Jeep Avenger and commercial vehicle sales.

North America continued to be the revenue leader, contributing 21.5 billion euros, an increase of 2% over last year, and representing nearly half of global revenues. Europe, the next biggest performing region, saw revenues grow 5% to 14 billion euros, as sales rose 11%.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘we’ll see’ on future presidential run4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
49m ago

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What to do with $16 billion: child care, bonuses, school buses, tax cuts?
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What to do with $16 billion: child care, bonuses, school buses, tax cuts?
2h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
20m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden’s Cabinet secretaries pushing a divided Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine
5m ago
Deaf family grieves father of 4 and beloved community leader who was killed in Maine...
7m ago
Americans are still putting way too much food into landfills. Local officials seek EPA's...
15m ago
Featured

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Trick-or-treating this evening? Pack a coat
3h ago
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top