Stellantis earnings rise as electric vehicle sales expand

“In a demanding global context," CEO Carlos Tavares said, Stellantis is “delivering an outstanding performance and executing our bold electrification strategy."

The automaker has stepped up investment in electric vehicles, with projects announced earlier this year in North America.

A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to spend more than $2.5 billion to build an EV battery factory in Indiana for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis' North American assembly plants.

The carmaker also said it would invest billions in upgrading two Canadian assembly plants and a research center as well as building a large EV battery factory in Ontario in a joint venture with South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

U.S. regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis, but none has been recalled so far or linked to crashes or injuries.