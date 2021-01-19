Stellantis CEO: New car company will protect jobs and brands

He said the current brands - which range from Jeep SUVs to Alfa Romeo sports cars and luxury Maserati sedans - “represent a strong asset to the company.”

He said there was work to do on clarifying the brand identity, in some cases. And that the manufacturing synergies would be achieved through a system of “sister cars,” unique models that share some combination of platforms and components.

He claimed that fears for job losses, including in Italy, where factories were under-utilized even before the pandemic, were unfounded.

“This merger is acting as a shield to protect the activity on the plants, rather than representing a risk for the people who may be anxious about the creation of this new entity,” he said. The merger would produce greater sales, higher efficiencies and allow the launch of new models because of lower costs due to shared technology, he said.

But he also said that vehicles have to be competitive on price and quality, and if expenses get too high, profit margins will fall and other steps may have to be taken to reduce costs. “There are moments where you can’t avoid it,” he said.

Even though vehicles sold by Fiat are struggling in some markets, Tavares said he is confident he can make the company’s brands work with technology, better quality and synergies from the larger company.

He said Stellantis needs to bring newer models to Fiat. “I believe we can make those business plans fly,” he said.

Tavares announced that Stellantis would launch 10 new models with electrified powertrains — including full battery-powered vehicles as well as gas-electric hybrids — in 2021, adding to the 29 already available. And that all new models introduced through 2025 would have an electrified powertrain. A strategy plan is upcoming, he said.

The PSA Group merger with Fiat Chrysler was completed on Saturday, creating the world's fourth largest car manufacturer. It is based financially in the Netherlands, with a global workforce of 400,000. The new company launched on the Paris, Milan and New York stock exchanges this week.

Krisher reported from Detroit.