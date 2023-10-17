BreakingNews
Stellantis cancels presentation at Las Vegas technology show due to UAW strike impact

Stellantis has said it will be canceling its participation in next year’s CES technology show in Las Vegas due to the “mounting” costs of the ongoing auto workers strike in North America

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

21 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — Stellantis, the multinational maker of Jeep and Ram, said Tuesday that it is canceling its participation in next year's CES technology show in Las Vegas citing the "mounting" costs of the ongoing auto workers strike in North America.

The Europe-based company said its focus is on measures “to mitigate financial impacts and preserve capital,” during the ongoing negotiations with the United Auto Workers union. It said it would “demonstrate its transformation into a mobility tech company through other means” than participation in CES 2024.

CES has increasingly become a forum for car news, as automotive and tech companies increase their cooperation. The next edition will be held Jan. 9-12.

The strike by the United Auto Workers union has entered its fifth week with no end in sight. The union has targeted specific plants from each U.S. automaker, including Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. About 34,000 autoworkers are on strike against the three companies, and the union has threatened to expand to add more factories.

