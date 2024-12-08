Steelers WR George Pickens to miss first game of his career with hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens will have to wait to “introduce” himself to Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II.

The first-place Steelers (9-3) made Pickens inactive for Sunday's meeting against the Browns (3-9) because a hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing late in the week.

Newsome and Pickens ended Cleveland's 24-19 win over the Steelers on Nov. 21 by tussling on Pittsburgh's last-gasp Hail Mary attempt, with Pickens grabbing Newsome's facemask as the two careened through the end zone and slammed into a restraining wall.