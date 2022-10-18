Steelers QB Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol

Tomlin praised Trubisky for his contributions, but has no plans to go back to Trubisky if Pickett is good to go.

“We’re not going to blow in the wind,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to be somewhat steady. I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding the decision-making at that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. And we’re not going to flip the script now."

Pickett completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown pass before leaving. The former University of Pittsburgh star is 55 of 83 for 514 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions in a little more than two games.

Pickett is the fifth Steelers player to enter the concussion protocol this season. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not miss a game after going into the protocol following a loss to Cleveland last month. Safety Terrell Edmunds missed one game after getting hurt against the Jets.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace sat out last week after sustaining concussions against Buffalo. Tomlin indicated both players could possibly be available on Sunday night.

The Steelers could have the majority of their starting secondary available after only one regular — Edmunds — played against the Buccaneers. Wallace, Fitzpatrick (knee), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Cam Sutton (hamstring) all sat out as Pittsburgh beat Tom Brady for just the fourth time in 16 tries during Brady's long career.

Tomlin said the play of little-used backups or practice squad players such as Elijah Wright and Quincy Wilson is Tomlin's “standard is the standard” cliche come to life.

“When guys get an opportunity to ascend and make plays and positively contribute to a winning effort, it solidifies and hopefully is inspirational for those that are still very much in development awaiting their opportunities,” he said.

NOTES: Tomlin declined to confirm or deny a reported confrontation between Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson at halftime of the Jets' game, right before Trubisky was benched. "If it transpired, good. It probably means there's a couple of guys that wanted to win," Tomlin said. "If it didn't transpire, that probably means that it should have because we are aggressively pursuing victory." ... Tomlin also called the return of former Miami head coach Brian Flores — now a senior defensive assistant in Pittsburgh — a "non-factor." Miami fired Flores last January, starting a series of events that concluded with Flores suing Miami and the NFL among others alleging racist hiring practices. The civil case remains in the courts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Barry Reeger Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright