ajc logo
X

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

National & World News
Updated 58 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has left his team's game against Tampa Bay after entering the league’s concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol.

Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing a pass. Pickett lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up on his own.

Officials motioned for Pittsburgh's training staff to tend to Pickett, who then sat back down briefly before making his way off the field. He was evaluated on the sideline then taken to the locker room with the Steelers leading 13-12.

The team ruled Pickett out for the rest of the game early in the fourth quarter.

Mitch Trubisky, who lost his starting job to Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, replaced Pickett.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and his first career touchdown pass, a 6-yard flip to running back Najee Harris in the first quarter.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Don Wright

Credit: Don Wright

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What went wrong for the Braves in the NLDS against the Phillies?54m ago

Football rankings: Buford solidifies No. 1 ranking
3h ago

Credit: TNS

‘I’m speechless’: Braves grapple with season ending long before they expected
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the NLDS
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the NLDS
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stout defense separates No. 1 Georgia from SEC contenders
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Don Wright

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
8m ago
Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting
13m ago
Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay
14m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates begin Sunday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top