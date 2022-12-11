Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

Pickett was initially cleared to return after being evaluated following a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith in the first quarter. Pickett came back for one series before being ruled out for the remainder of the game after being put in the protocol. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association modified the language in the protocol earlier this season after Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to return after experiencing stability issues following a hit against Buffalo in September.