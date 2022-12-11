ajc logo
Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

Updated 25 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has entered the NFL's concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return.

Pickett was initially cleared to return after being evaluated following a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith in the first quarter. Pickett came back for one series before being ruled out for the remainder of the game after being put in the protocol. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association modified the language in the protocol earlier this season after Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to return after experiencing stability issues following a hit against Buffalo in September.

The new guidelines added balance/stability concerns to the league's list of symptoms that would keep a player from returning to the game.

Pickett sat on the ground for several seconds after getting driven into the ground by Smith, but did not appear to have any mobility issues walking off the field.

This is the second time this season Pickett has been placed in the protocol. He missed the second half of a victory over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16.

Trubisky led the Steelers to a touchdown drive after entering the game, but also threw two interceptions deep in Baltimore territory as the Ravens took a 13-7 lead into the half.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

