Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain.

Pickett had the procedure done on Monday, one day after he left a 24-10 loss to Arizona in the second quarter when Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter fell on Pickett's legs at the end of a 2-yard scramble.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start for Pittsburgh when the Steelers (7-5) host New England (2-10) on Thursday night.