Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against Texans after injuring knee

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury in the third quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans and won't return

By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
44 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury in the third quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans and won't return.

Trailing by 10, the Steelers went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Houston 33 with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter. But Pickett was sacked by Jonathan Greenard to give the Texans the ball back.

Pickett remained on the ground for a couple of minutes after the hit before trainers came out to attend to him.

He slowly got to his feet and limped off the field before going into the medical tent on the sideline.

He remained there for a few minutes before walking to the locker room. The team said he had a knee injury but did not specify which knee was injured.

He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

